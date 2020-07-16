Actor Harsh Chhaya who has carved a niche in the industry in the last three decades playing different characters both on the big and small screens was spotted in the web series Undekhi steaming on SonyLIV.

Though the 49-year-old actor has played dark characters before in his career, he confesses to us that he enjoyed playing the role of a powerful wealthy man who murders a woman in the 10-episode crime thriller series, based on true events. He says, “I liked the way the character was sketched. He is wealthy, powerful and out of control. And I enjoyed playing every bit of it.”

The Gujarat-born actor who has acted in films like Bheja Fry, Ghayal Once Again, Shubh Aarambh and TV series including Balika Vadhu, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Rishtey and more is known to have directed Khajoor Pe Atke in 2016. Talking about exploring the webspace, Chhaya who runs a Vlog points out that he would like to explore both acting and direction in the digital space.

Chhaya who is a fan of a German thriller Old Fox will be seen next playing the lead in Aditya Kriplani’s Not Today.