Ever since late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last month, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been receiving a lot of hate online.



Sharing a screenshot of a rape and death threat on Instagram, the actress finally addressed the issue. "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet, I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet, I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment," she wrote.



Stating that 'enough is enough', the actress also asked the Cyber Crime Department to take the necessary action.



Hours later, she made another post asking the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, to initiate a CBI inquiry in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," she wrote.



Sushant Singh Rajput was founded hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

On July 14, a month after Sushant's death, Rhea had penned a heartful note for the late actor.



"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," reads the beginning of her long post.



"You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected, To infinity and beyond," she concluded her post.



