Just imagine falling asleep to the voices of Hollywood stars Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman and Keanu Reeves. If you think this is a fantasy, then you will be happily surprised to know that this will actually happen.

These stars are on board to narrate a sleep and relaxation TV series. The 10-episode series, called A World of Calm, is being produced. It combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars to bring relaxation to the audience, as per reports.



"With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and 'A World of Calm' is here to help," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and kids programming for the streaming platform HBO Max, which will air the show.



Each episode will be half-an-hour long and will feature a relaxing tale designed to transform how the viewer feels. The aim, reports say, is to transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.



Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy are the other narrators.

