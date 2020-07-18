British magician Steven Frayne, popularly known as Dynamo because of his magic show Dynamo: Magician Impossible will be seen on television from this weekend. The magician's new television series titled Dynamo: Beyond Belief premieres on Saturday on History TV18. While the magician is excited about the show, he is also keen to return to India.

"The last time I was here was for only 48 hours. You know, every time I am in India, something incredible happens. I end up spending most of my evenings with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). I am a little star-struck, I won't lie to you -- he is such a huge figure. Yet he was so chilled, it was quite a humbling experience to meet him. I did not expect so much, but I ended up showing magic to him. (It was an) incredible experience, really," he says.

In fact, back in 2018, after his India trip, Dynamo had tweeted on March 1: "Great trip to India and a real pleasure to meet the legendary @iamsrk -- hopefully, be back soon!"

Has he watched any of Shah Rukh Khan's film? "I have watched a few his films. Actually my father-in-law loves watching Bollywood films. So I watch with him and also recognise all the big actors by face," smiled Dynamo.





The magician visited India during the filming of one of the episodes of Dynamo: Magician Impossible and went to Varanasi.



Recalling that trip, Dynamo told IANS: "Your country is so fascinating, next time when I come to India, I would like to go on an exploration to know more about its history and culture. I went to Varanasi and that was such an incredible backdrop. There was definitely magic in the air that I cannot put into words. That city is so vibrant, so beautiful. I definitely left India with a connection that I built with nowhere else in the world. I wanted to be back in India. I have a lot of magic to show."



The new show Dynamo: Beyond Belief releases on Saturday on History TV18 channel, and takes the viewers across the globe, to places like Tokyo, Chiba, Dubai, Moscow, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, London, and Los Angeles.



In one of the episodes of the series, Dynamo performs a spine-tingling encounter with a Geisha in one of Tokyo's royal tea rooms. In another, he makes vodka shots turn to ice in the heart of Moscow's underworld.



The show reveals how the magician recovered from a life-threatening illness. "Yes, it took that much time for me to put everything in place. I went through hardship but, hey, I did not allow my illness to hold me back! My passion was driving me constantly and I am here in front of you!"



*Edited from an IANS report