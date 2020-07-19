Bollywood director Rajat Mukherjee passed away early on Sunday morning in Jaipur. Known for directing films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, Mukherjee was battling an illness for a long time, as per the tweet made by actor Manoj Bajpayee.

“My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. khush reh jaha bhi reh,” wrote Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with him in Road.

According to reports, the filmmaker was in his hometown in Jaipur and he died due to kidney failure and infection in the lungs.

Recalling old memories, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend."

"Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate," wrote Anubhav Sinha.

Urmila Matondkar, who was the lead actress in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, wrote, "Saddened to hear sad demise of my friend n director of “Pyaar tune kya kiya” Rajat Mukherjee..a talented n live wire personality who made this rare Gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace dear friend."

