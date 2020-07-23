Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin got engaged to fiancé Shalini Kandukuri in an intimate ceremony, late Wednesday evening in Hyderabad. The actor shared a beautiful candid photo from the ceremony where they were seen all smiles and exchanging rings, surrounded by family. It is being reported that the couple is gearing up for their nuptials at the grand Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad on July 26 as per the government guidelines.

They had earlier planned for a destination wedding in Dubai, but given the pandemic situation, they had to change the plans. Insiders remark that it is touted to be a small wedding with close friends and family, with some of the big names from Tollywood and politicos likely to be in attendance. His co-stars and fellow actors from the industry Rana Daggubati, Rashmika Mandana, Raashi Khanna and even Genelia Deshmukh congratulated him on social media.