Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have turned entrepreneurs with Imagine Meats, a plant-based meat products company.

For the uninitiated, plant-based meat products are made entirely from plant ingredients like pea protein and coconut oil but replicate meat in smell, taste and texture.

Taking to social media, the actors announced their venture on Monday with a series of posts. "Guilt Free Indulgence," read one of the captions.



On Tuesday, Riteish took to Twitter to give us more insight into their business venture and how it stemmed from their personal experience. The duo turned vegetarian four years ago and it was difficult at times for Riteish who has always been a hard-core non-vegetarian. "Genelia and I tried many of the international products made from plants but which tasted and cooked like meat. We really like them - they finally gave me a chance to satisfy these (Kebabs and Biryani) cravings. We wanted to bring this to India to give everybody in our country this option," said Riteish and added, "after years of imagining, exploring and finally building an entrepreneurial venture in the middle of a pandemic, we are finally ready to announce Imagine Meats."

"We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts - just as it will be for our own family. It is our mission to make the world kinder and safer for our children and this is a great start," Genelia said in a statement.

The actor couple has partnered with US-based global ingredients manufacturer Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Good Foods Institute for Imagine Meats. They are expected to launch a series of products, including Kebabs, Biryani and curries, through various channels in the coming months.