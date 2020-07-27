Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case may be handed over to the CBI if PM Narendra Modi agrees. As per reports, the PM has acknowledged a letter from MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, wherein the latter had sought a CBI inquiry into the death of the actor.

It's reported that Swamy, in his letter alleged foul play in the actor's death and has questioned the Mumbai Police's investigation in the case.

The BJP MP had tweeted on July 25 saying, "All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry."

The letter was written on July 15 and the PM acknowledged it on July 20. On July 26, it was revealed on social media that Swamy had taken this step.

Swamy has written in the letter, "I urge you as the Head of Government in India, and with your known compassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directly or through the Governor to agree a CBI enquiry (sic)."



A retweet of the letter by Swamy and the acknowledgment letter from the PM

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14, and his body was found in his apartment.