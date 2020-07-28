Megastar Amitabh Bachchan lost him usual calm and composed self as he addressed the anonymous trolls who have been wishing him death from COVID-19.

Without mincing his words, Big B wrote, "They write to tell me 'I hope you die with this Covid'. Hey, Mr anonymous, you do not even write your father’s name because you do not know who fathered you."

Further explaining that there are only two things that can happen going forward - either he will live or he will not, Big B said, "if I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name.. pity... for the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

Talking about the force of love that comes from his millions of fans, he added, "if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .."

"May you burn in your own stew," Big B concluded his blog.