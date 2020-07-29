Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli, has tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker tweeted to share this news.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," tweeted the director.

The filmmaker's fans have flooded Twitter with wishes for his recovery. Rajamouli also mentioned that he is waiting for antibodies to develop so that he can donate plasma after recovery.

Before the pandemic hit India, the director was shooting for RRR (titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi) that stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film is a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who were revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. As per reports, RRR will be made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore and is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.