Despite the pandemic ravaging the entertainment industry, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has decided to expand his independent music record label called IncInk which he owns along with producer Navzar Eranee. Keeping in tune with their mission is to unearth future superstars of the music world in the country, Ranveer and Navzar have signed up a new artiste, Devil The Rhymer aka Abhay Prasad. Abhay will be the record label’s fourth artiste after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta.

Speaking about his decision of expansion, Ranveer says, “IncInk is committed to discovering and promoting new musical talents from across the country. Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and Devil entry is one step forward in that direction.”

About Abhay, Ranveer adds, “He is a brilliant artiste and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely someone who is all set to take the centre-stage in Indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. He can spit like a machine gun in a manner unseen or unheard before and stands out with his striking style”.

Ranveer says he was wowed by Abhay as soon as he heard him. “Before I knew his name, I heard him rap. I was like who is that guy. Speed, depth and fearlessness at its highest expression. I want that feeling, to be immersed in his artistry as a listener. Can’t wait for the drop, now,” he adds.

Navzar feels Devil The Rhymer, who hails from Delhi, is a unique and uninhibited artiste whose lyrical depth will surprise the audience. Abhay is currently working on projects which will be out later this year under the record label.

IncInk is also releasing their latest song titled Mehfil-E-HipHop which is a celebration of collaboration, unity and inclusivity, a bond that music solidifies even more so during such unprecedented times. The track features all four talents of IncInk - Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil the Rhymer.

Each artiste with their own individualistic style and flair, though cities apart - came together for a song produced by Nuka (Anushka Manchanda). The song was created and the music video was shot entirely during the lockdown.

Co-founder of IncInk, Navzar Eranee, says, “In a time when people are ostracising each other due to fear, it only made sense for the artistes to bond together within a song”.