Late on Thursday night, Beyoncé surprised her Bey Hive by releasing the Already video ahead of her Black Is King visual album that will premiere on Disney Plus on July 31. Queen Bey has been working on this album for about a year and had shared minimal details about it.

The song is part of Black Is King and features Major Lazer and Shatta Wale. The singer is seen at different outdoor locations and in a warehouse where she is flanked by dancers.

Watch the song here:

A new music video, the deluxe version of The Lion King: The Gift was released simultaneously on streaming services at the same time on Thursday.

Black Is King is based on the original soundtrack from the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé had curated and executive produced the soundtrack which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

Reports say, the album celebrates Black culture through ages with bold visuals. It also comes with a promise to reimagine lessons from The Lion King for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," according to a press release.