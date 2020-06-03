Amid the news of allegations of domestic violence against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his divorce, here comes another shock. This time against his brother Shamas. Nawaz's niece has now accused chacha Shamas Siddiqui of sexually harassing her when she was just nine-years-old.

Narrating her ordeal she says, "As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too." She was raised by a stepmother as her parents got divorced when she was two.

She even reached out to Nawazuddin but no avail. She says, "I thought that at least bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand as he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like 'chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte'."