In an Instagram post, Bollywood's heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana expressed a desire to play the iconic villain from the world of Batman, Joker.

Sharing a fan art by Swapnil Pawar, which depicts Ayushmann in the avatar of Joker, the actor wrote, "Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it ... I’m an Agent of Chaos!” - Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!"

This painting is a part of the Swapnil Pawar's 'Just Imagine' series, which also features other Bollywood actors including Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn, donning iconic characters from the world of cinema.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which sees him sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.