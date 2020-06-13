Ever since Bebo made her debut on Instagram, she has been lighting up the day with her posts and quirky caption and her latest post is no exception.



Sharing a selfie, probably post her workout, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she pouts at least 100 times in a day, making her wonder if her lips workout more than her.





"I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do at least 100 pouts a day!" she wrote alongside the image, which has received almost 6M likes in eight hours. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta called her photo 'hot' and her close friend Amrita Arora wrote 'messss' with three fire emojis.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring the late Irrfan Khan. And, she will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Forrest Gump.