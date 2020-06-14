Co-founder and managing director of Qyuki Digital Media, Samir Bangara, passed away in a road accident on Sunday morning.



Music composer and singer, Vishal Dadalani, was among the first ones to share the news on Twitter. He tweeted,"Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!”



Samir had co-founded Qyuki with AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur, and the company promoted independent music. The company was known to launch singles by up and coming singers and indie musicians.



Music composer, Sulaiman Merchant, of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, tweeted, “Shocked to hear about my dear friend @samirbangara still can’t process it!! We were on a call on Friday and were supposed to speak again tomorrow. RIP brother. Gone too soon.” Salim also tweeted, saying, “I lost my brother Samir Bangara this morning in an accident. I really can’t believe this.. we spoke yesterday & he’s gone today. @samirbangara I’m heartbroken & speechless .. @MyQyuki”



Media tycoon and businessman, Ronnie Srewvala expressed grief and tweeted, “Terrible news RIP @samirbangara - such a sharp mind, ambitious and a gentleman- we worked so well so many years - only the best of memories - so sudden - strength to the family and the children.”



More details about the reason of the accident are yet to be confirmed.