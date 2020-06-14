Urging fans to remember Sushant Singh Rajput for his life and his work while also appealing the media to respect his privacy at this moment of grief, the actor's official team has issued an official statement.



"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," reads the official statement, which was released hours after reports came in that the actor has committed suicide.

Earlier today, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. "He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.



The 34-year-old actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai. After establishing himself on the small screen with soap opera Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Chhe. He went on to do projects including the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.



