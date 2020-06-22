Tamil superstar Vijay turned 46 on Monday. The actor who is popularly known as Thalapathy among fans is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today.

While the coronavirus crisis may have put a slight dent in the otherwise extravagant birthday celebrations that the actor's fan clubs carry out in real life, social media is buzzing with activity.

On the actor's birthday, a number of celebrities have come forward to wish him.

One of the earliest to wish Vijay was actor Arya. He wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy."

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen opposite Vijay's next film extended her greetings, writing, "To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday."

Director Atlee who has worked with Vijay in three films Theri, Mersal and Bigil posted a candid image the sets of a film and wrote, "Love him more than me, respect him, owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay."

