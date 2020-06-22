From Malavika Mohanan to Atlee, wishes pour in on actor Vijay's birthday
Tamil superstar Vijay turned 46 on Monday. The actor who is popularly known as Thalapathy among fans is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today.
While the coronavirus crisis may have put a slight dent in the otherwise extravagant birthday celebrations that the actor's fan clubs carry out in real life, social media is buzzing with activity.
On the actor's birthday, a number of celebrities have come forward to wish him.
One of the earliest to wish Vijay was actor Arya. He wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy."
Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen opposite Vijay's next film extended her greetings, writing, "To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday."
Director Atlee who has worked with Vijay in three films Theri, Mersal and Bigil posted a candid image the sets of a film and wrote, "Love him more than me, respect him, owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay."
