Actor Ansel Elgort has denied all allegations of sexual assault. In a now-deleted message, a woman had claimed that Elgort sexually assaulted her when she was 17. She had also shared a photo of herself (face hidden by her hand) with who appeared to be Elgort.

The deleted post

Responding to the claim, The Fault in our Stars actor did not deny the relationship with the woman but said that he “would never assault anyone”.

Elgort wrote, “I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand her feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, she and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behaviour when I disappeared.”

He added, “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”