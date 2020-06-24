Singer Sonu Nigam who has delivered innumerable hits in Bollywood and is the recipient of many prestigious awards is also known to have acted in a few films. And, it is in the role of an actor in the film Spotless that the 46-year-old artiste will be seen next. The film that will be released tomorrow on his YouTube Channel traces the indomitable spirit of an acid attack survivor and stars Shweta Rohira.

Directed by Saurabh M Pandey, the film has earned many accolades at film festivals like CKF International Film Festival and International short film festival of India. At the Buddha International Film Festival, Sonu won the Best Actor Award while Saurabh bagged The Best Director Award.

The story revolves around a young couple who battle the circumstances to come to terms with the incident that shook their world. It throws light on factors like family support and strong will which are imperative in such unfortunate situations. When Saurabh M Pandey approached Sonu for the role, he was moved by the message of the film. Commenting on the same, Sonu says "Spotless is an important film because of its sensitive portrayal of a very important issue which unfortunately we as a country still grapple with regularly. We want people to realise what an acid attack can do to a person physically and mentally, so as to hinder anyone who even thinks of attempting this. If this movie can, in any which way, make a difference for the better, I think we’d have achieved our goal."

The film produced by Naven Kumar Sharma will be available on Sonu Nigam’s YouTube channel on 25th June.