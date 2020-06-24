Stating that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, veteran actor Shekhar Suman has formed a forum demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Announcing the formation of #justiceforSushantforum, Sekhar Sumar on Tuesday tweeted: “I m forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where I implore just about everyone to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.”



Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

“I solicit your support. It's crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye," he wrote in another tweet.

The hashtag has been trending on twitter with netizens extending their support towards the forum. In fact, netizens have been demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput for quite some time. The hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant has been going viral for over a week now.

Earlier today, Shekhar Suman thanked netizens for extending their support to the forum. "Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..I’m in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape. plz don't lose hope and be patient.. I assure you that we will do our best to bring about the closure in his case."