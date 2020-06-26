Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on Friday, and the wishes have been pouring in from friends and family. Those wishing Arjun on his special day include sister Anshula, good friend Malaika Arora, cousin Sonam Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and his "Ki & Ka" co-star Kareena Kapoor.



Anshula penned a lengthy note. "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favourite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline," she wrote.



Anshula also thanked Arjun for taking care of her like a father.



"You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own. You've always been there to catch me before I fall, you've taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You've held my hand through fire and every storm that's come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You've never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it.



"You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved. You're the reason I've never felt like I'm alone. You're that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter," she added.



Calling Arjun "number one", Anshula further said: "YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favourite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don't ever want to live in a world that you're not in. Love you to infinity. I've got your back, and you've got mine. Always and forever."



Malaika posted a sunkissed image of Arjun, writing "happy b' day my sunshine".



Sonam Kapoor wrote: Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I'm up to. Love you lots brother dear."



Kareena had a humorous post. She posted a picture in which the two can be seen making a pout. "Another year older and wiser but still unable to crack the pout! Happy birthday. It's a biggish," Kareena quipped.



Anil Kapoor mentioned the quality he admires the most in Arjun. "You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for. It's my favorite thing about you! Here's to many more years of positivity, fun, humour, and all the other madness that ensues when we get together," Anil posted.