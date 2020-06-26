Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a minor car accident on Wednesday night in Juhu.



The accident happened around 8:30 pm and as per the reports, Yashvardhan was in the car along with his driver, who was driving the car, when the incident happened. No one has received any major injuries.

Govinda rushed to the spot and interacted with witnesses and later informed a media house that the other vehicle was a car from Yash Raj and the matter has been mutually solved.

“My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe,” Govinda informed a daily news publication and added, “We have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to us, and it is a car from Yash Raj. We have an old relationship with them. Their driver was driving the car. He is also safe.”



(With inputs from IANS)