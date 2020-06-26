Actor Riya Sen who made an impression in Bollywood with films like Jhankaar Beats, Style, Apna Sapna Money Money and many more apart from doing a few item songs, revealed in an interview that she left Bollywood because she was sexualised in films.

The 39-year-old model-turned-actor who also acted in a few music videos including Falguni Pathak's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re and others, says, “At that point when I did a lot of Bollywood movies, it was about being sexy, the clothes that you wear, the makeup that you do. I didn't fit into that.” She further adds, “Getting those tags of ‘bold’ and ‘sexy’, was just terrible, horrible. Living with that... I was in school when the tag of 'sexy' started coming my way. There was so much pressure to always look perfect, a certain way.”

The actor who later earned recognition back home in Tollywood with films like Noukadubi and Jaatishwar further expressed her displeasure and said, “I was doing all these roles, wearing a mini skirt, running around and acting 'cute'. When I'd watch myself on screen I'd be like 'eeks, I can't believe that's me.' I couldn't go on the sets every day, get my hair curled for hours and sit with all that make-up. I took a conscious decision to stop working in Bollywood movies at that time."