Kareena Kapoor Khan, who completes 20 years in Bollywood this week, took a trip down memory lane and shares her first shot from debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee (2000).

"My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena captioned the image on Instagram.

Written and directed by JP Dutta, Refugee marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The actress also thanked her Refugee team and fans who have loved and supported her throughout.

"I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time,” she added.

What’s also interesting to note is that Bebo concluded it with "#20YearsAndNotGivingUp," a hashtag that seems apt for an actress who has been breaking one stereotype after another.



In the past two decades, Kareena has given some interesting performances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Chameli, Aitraaz, Omkara, Jab We Met, Yuva, 3 Idiots and Bodyguard. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht.