Bollywood gets together to talk about COVID-19 and how one can keep themselves and the country safe.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a host of Bollywood celebrities came together for an awareness video where they spoke about COVID-19 and shared precautionary measures to prevent further spreading of the disease.



In the video, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khuranna can be seen sharing a list of dos and don't with the public.

The one minute fifty seconds long video is made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.