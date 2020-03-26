Among all the celebrities and Bollywood actors who have kept their fans entertained during this lockdown period, it seems Shahid Kapoor is the most popular. Going by his Twitter chat, and his witty replies to followers, it appears both the star and his fans had a lot of fun.

From answering questions about what he is doing during the 21 days of lockdown, what indoor game he is playing to what he is drinking at the moment, Shahid answered a variety of questions on his official Twitter page.

Take a look:

Shahid even gave some advice to a struggling artiste, saying during times of hopelessness, one needs to work on his skills.

But the most epic reply was when the actor said, during the lockdown time, one needs to serve his wife with utmost sincerity because, 'Boss is Boss!'

However, when someone asked him what's his favourite timepass these days, the actor had this to say: