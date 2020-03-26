Singer Shweta Pandit who has been in Italy for the past one month took to Instagram to warn Indians against taking Coronavirus outbreak lightly.

“I have been waking up in the morning to the sirens of ambulances and this is the truth,” she tells about the situation in Italy, which is one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19, and adds, “I haven't left my room since the last one month and that too before the lockdown was announced by the government.”

In the five-minute-long video, she urged people in India to stay indoors and maintain a distance from others. “India is lucky that the virus has reached there much later. Before we could even understand what’s happening or read about this virus, many had lost their lives,” said the singer who is grand-niece of Indian classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Jasraj and has given hits like You're my love (Partner), Thug le (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl), Madhubala (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), Tere Hoke Rahenge (Raja Natwarlal) besides singing five songs for Mohabbatein at the age of 14.

Shweta also had plans to return to India for Holi but decided against it for the fear of catching Coronavirus and spreading it to her loved ones.

“I could have boarded a flight and come to India but I didn't because I could have caught the virus and spread it to my loved ones. I wasn't asked by any government to do so, I did it because I wanted to ensure the safety of both, myself and others. You never know who you might contract the virus from and by the time you find out, it’s too late,” she added.

In the end, she urged everyone to follow the advised precautions. "I want you all to fight the disease and defeat it. Stay at home, wash your hands. Keep in touch with friends via video call. Be safe," she concluded.

Watch the full video here: