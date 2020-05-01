Last evening, a section of the media was seen carrying reports that suggested veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised.



Taking to Facebook, Naseeruddin Shah informed that he is hale and hearty.

"I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine I’m at home and observing the lockdown. Please don’t believe any rumours," he wrote.

Soon after, his son writer-actor Vivaan Shah also cleared the air on Twitter.



"All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well," wrote Vivaan.



Extending condolences to the family members of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who breathed their last earlier this week, Vivaan added, "Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us."