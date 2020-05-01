Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film Deewana, penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor recalling how he encouraged him in the beginning and how his 'ashirwad' made SRK the superstar that he is today.

"As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib. On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hair. That day in my head I became an actor! Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me," wrote Shah Rukh while extending heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan (clan).

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss. pic.twitter.com/GAZXPq3uRp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2020



Mentioning how he will miss Rishi Kapoor's gentle pat on his head, Shah Rukh added, "Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever."

Along with the post, SRK also shared a still from Deewana featuring him alongside the late actor, Rishi Kapoor. The duo had also shared screen space in 1995-film Jaadu and 2012 release Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

One of India's finest cine icons, Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday. The 67-year-old actor was battling leukaemia for the past two years.

