Ahead of Mother’s Day tomorrow, actress Kangana Ranaut pens a heartfelt poem for her mother, Asha Ranaut.

Written in association with Liva Birla Cellulose as an expression of gratitude for the mother’s for all the things that they do for us, the poem reads: “I'm your longing for life, When I first arose in your young heart...Your eyes gleamed with hope, When I came to your womb as a single cell, You breathed to give me life, You ate to give me blood, And then you cut me off from you And gave me to the world, A piece of you, Outside of you, Lost and looking for you, I traveled the world, But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb, And then I went to my own heart...I found you mother, I found you there...You arise in my heart, As a desire, As a longing...for life, I'm your longing for life.”

Watch Kangana reciting her poem:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Panga, which narrates the story of a mother making a comeback into sports. The actress has also been working on the much-awaited biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa Thalaivi and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.