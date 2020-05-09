Actor Rakul Preet Singh does not have marriage on her mind, but her mom feels she will scare away good prospects for marriage.

The mother-daughter were in conversation on a web portal when the candid chat led to the topic of the 29-year-old actor’s marriage. While her mom complained that the Yaariyan actor ‘does not listen to her’ Rakul quipped, “The problem is that my mother feels I’m going to scare away all the boys because of my discipline. She tells me to listen more nowadays.” Informing that there is no pressure of marriage from her family, she adds, “I’m too busy with work nowadays.”

The actor was seen in a total of six films in 2019 including Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and Shimla Mirch. Her upcoming projects include Attack and Ayalaan among others.



The conversation further veered towards Rakul’s preference of men who are elder to her.