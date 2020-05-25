Hailey Bieber has denied having plastic surgery on her face after an Instagram account hinted that the 23-year-old had work done.

Along with the two images of Hailey as a teenager and Hailey 'now', the account called @beautyambra had posted the rolling eyes emoji with the caption: "What a transformation."

Hailey left a comment on the since-deleted post saying that the more recent photo was heavily edited by a makeup artist. She also denied accusations that she had ever gotten plastic surgery on her face.

"Stop using photos that are edited by makeup artists!" she wrote. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like... I've never touched my face." The model continued, "If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."