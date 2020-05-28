Actress Leah Lewis, who is popularly known for her appearance in Netflix film The Half of It, had bagged the role of George Fan in the Nancy Drew series before the film. Leah's character George is Nancy's hard-working nemesis from high school who owns The Claw diner.

In an interview, the actress talks about the series and what it was like working in it:

How was it to work with your fellow cast members on Nancy Drew?

Working with this cast has been nothing short of just absolutely wonderful. I feel like everyone here has a lot to bring to the table in different ways. I feel like we're all, very much so, the essence of our characters. So, when we first met, I feel like we were all just trying to understand each other, but everyone has been so much fun to work with. They all have been supportive and working together to make this come alive was really cool because within a few days we already felt like a tiny family, and the crew members were awesome.

Were you a fan of Nancy Drew before you signed this series?

I don't think you have to be a Nancy Drew fan to enjoy (working in) this show. I think you just have to be a good listener. There's a lot of really cool hints and clues dropped in this show.

Who will be the ideal audience to watch the show?

I think it's perfect for young girls to follow that example of Nancy who follows her heart and does things that she wants to do. I think there's a place for everyone in the show. Every single character has a spot in everyone's heart. We all are a little bit of each character.

What can the audience expect from the show?

It's so interesting to watch what these characters are going through and the situations they are in. I think you could be of any age to enjoy it.



Nancy Drew is streaming now on Voot Select