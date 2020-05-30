On Friday, Deepika Padukone shared a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group, which included both, parents and in-laws. In the chat, everybody was seen appreciating Ranveer Singh for his recent interview. While Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone said that the interview "very interesting", her father Prakash Padukone found it "candid and informative" and Ranveer's father called it "lively".



What was interesting to note was that Deepika has saved husband Ranveer Singh's name as "handsome". The image also revealed that she has saved her father-in-law's contact by his full name -- Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani.

Deepika captioned the image, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable! #family @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani @anishapadukone #ujjalapadukone #prakashpadukone," she added.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.