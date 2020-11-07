A case has been registered against model-actor Milind Soman, under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen running naked on a Goa beach.

This comes after FIR against Poonam Pandey, her subsequent arrest and bail for shooting an ‘obscene video’ in Goa.

On November 4, Soman had uploaded a photo of him running naked on Goa beach in celebration of his 55th birthday. The actor captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday to me...55 and running”.

The photo had led to diverse reactions online with many, including scriptwriter Apurva Asrani, pointing out how we have been kinder to ‘our nude man’ than nude women, signaling at Poonam.

Canacona judicial magistrate said, “It is important to note that when such representation is in pursuance of art, it is an exception. Making of films obviously is an artistic endeavor and even if it was otherwise, determination of the same would be a matter of trial. One cannot, given the facts and circumstances, come to the conclusion that all nudity is obscene.”