The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after it raided their home and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh.

Reacting to his wife's arrest by NCB, Nadiadwala told a Bollywood gossip portal that his truth will be out.

"The truth will be out. Pray for me," he told SpotboyE.

Besides Shabana, NCB has also arrested three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day.

It seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and another location.

Besides another 10 gms of ganja was recovered from another accused Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country's film capital.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of film-makers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades. Nadiadwala's major productions include the Hera Pheri series, Welcome, Awara Pagal Deewana, Aarakshan and others.