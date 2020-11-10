Model-turned-actor Milind Soman managed to leave his fans surprised once again. Days after sharing a nude picture of himself running at a beach in Goa, the 55-year-old actor today shared a photo of himself sporting a nose pin and kohled eyes.

"Spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai, now off to Chennai :) I know its not Holi but when you have the opportunity to act, you don't question time and space," he captioned the photo on Twitter.



In the said photo, his face is covered with vermillion and netizens can't help but drawing a comparison with Akshay Kumar's avatar in Laxmii.

"Are you inspired by Laxmii Bomb?" and "Seems like you are promoting Laxmi" were some of the initial reactions.

Many were also impressed with the look. One wrote: "Woah!!!! That's some serious fire there." Another user called him a legend.

On the work front, the actor has recently wrapped up the second season of Eros Now's Metro Park.