The summons to Arjun Rampal came in the wake of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's questioning for 12 hours as part of the NCB's ongoing investigation

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs-related case, sources said.

Rampal, who was summoned for questioning in a drugs case arrived at the NCB office around 11.10 a.m.

He will be questioned about his contacts with drug peddlers and the drug usage, sources said.

The summons to Rampal came in the wake of his South African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's questioning for 12 hours on two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the NCB's ongoing investigation into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which is under a scanner since the past three months.

Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB on October 19 in a drug-related case.

The development comes four days after Rampal's house was raided by the NCB sleuths.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Besides, at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers and drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea, however, had obtained bail.