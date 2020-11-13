Have you been wondering how the celebrities are ringing in Diwali this year? Fireworks or not, given the pandemic, they have tailored their celebrations to stay safe but still have fun.



Time for hampers

“I have a three-year old nephew and therefore must be careful that this year the Diwali festivities are intimate and private,” says the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress, Aahana Kumra. She believes that keeping the festivities lowkey is the only way this year. She is also excited to send gift hampers to her friends and family that she won’t be meeting this Diwali. “Rangoli, lots of lights, and loved ones, what else would I want for a celebration?” asks Aahana and we for once, couldn’t agree more.

Going green

Musician Aastha Gill prefers a calm Diwali. She says, “I plan to celebrate my Diwali indoors, and perhaps the only way I know to celebrate Diwali. I bought a new house in Gurgaon and I cannot wait to decorate it with lights, flowers and rangoli. It is going to be beautiful, I know it.” Aastha also plans to fill her house with several plants and trees to beat the Delhi pollution.

Singer, Aastha Gill

Travel on the cards

Aadarsh Balakrishna who was recently seen in the Tollywood film Colour Photo, says he prefers a rather quiet Diwali this year. He says, “I have always been fond of silent-no cracker kind of Diwali, even before the whole eco-friendly idea became popular. I have only preferred intimate family gatherings to celebrate.” When asked about if he is doing anything different this year, he mentioned that he is travelling to Delhi to meet his wife, Gulnar Virk Krishna and son Nirvaan. “Visiting Rishikesh for a post-festival celebration is also on the cards,” shares Aadarsh.

Actor, Aadarsh Balakrishna

Keep watchin'

Actor Udbhav Raghunandan who shot to fame with his hilarious YouTube channel - Chicago Subbarao has different plans this year for Diwali. “On Diwali eve, my new web series called Commit Mental, is being launched by Allu Arjun. This also is my first Diwali with my family after four years. Therefore, cousins and I plan a watch-party of my show later in the night,” shares Udbhav.

Actor, Udbhav Raghunandan

Time for family

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who became a household name after Mirzapur, has plans that will remind you of your childhood parties. “Diwali is one of my favourite festivals. The pandemic has slightly changed the way we celebrate but I am not complaining” says Shriya. She adds that while there won’t be too many flowers and diyas or the delicious falahars made by her grandmother, she still looks forward to spending time with her family and dressing up.

Actress, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Party in pyjamas

Actress Chandini Chowdary elaborates, “I have never quite liked the noise or the smoke that comes with the festival. I prefer a silent Diwali. So this year too, you can find me lounging in my room, while I shut my doors and windows.”

Actress, Chandini Chowdary

A feeling of home

Singer Ananya Birla says Diwali is special for her family and her. "This year I will be in Los Angeles, but I will be hosting puja ceremonies via zoom with everyone back home, and lighting diyas around the house. The pre-Diwali cleaning has already begun in full swing since a few days. I have also made some hygiene and food packages that I will be distributing to those that are homeless," says the musician.

Singer, Ananya Birla

With inputs from Suchitra Behara, Paulami Sen.