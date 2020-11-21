Helen turns 82 today and actor and director Pooja Bhatt recalls the Cabaret Queen fondly. Pooja remembered when she was five or six years old and the diva had gifted her first-ever Grimms’ fairy tale books.

What triggered the memory was a post on Twitter with Helen’s pictures of her heydays when she ruled Bollywood with her groovy moves. Retweeting the post, Pooja wrote: ‘Helen ji gifted me my first ever book of Grimms’ fairy tales on my 5th or was it 6th birthday.’ Giving her fans a vivid picture of her sweet memory associated with Helen, Pooja further wrote: “It was a large, beautiful illustrated version. Needless to say, life was never the same again.’

Pooja also expressed her gratitude for infusing her childhood with magic.

Helen, a Padma Shri awardee is known for her notable roles in films like Gumnaam, Shikaar, Elaan, Lahu Ke Do Rang and more. She had married Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan in the year 1981.