Lenny Kravitz shares a tight bond with Jason Momoa - his ex-wife Lisa Bonnet’s husband and spoke about it rather candidly in a recent interview. Although people might think it is unconventional, he revealed he is quite close to Lisa and Jason, both. He himself said that people sometimes find it hard to believe “how tight” he is with the Aquaman star and Lisa and how all of them get along so well. He said that although it took some work and healing post his split with his ex-wife he connected to Jason the moment he met him. He revealed in the interview that he firmly believes in letting love rule. Lenny had also shared a photo on social media during the latter’s birthday and captioned it, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.”



Lenny and Lisa got divorced in 1993 and the latter married Jason in 2017, after almost a decade of dating. Lenny and Lisa are parents to well-known actress and Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz, 31, who will soon be seen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as Catwoman.





