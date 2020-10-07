Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has been exploring new things in her life. She recently learnt how to make a tattoo.



Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made.



"Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career," she captioned the post.



Ira drew an anchor-shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm.



Social media users were quite impressed with Ira's inking skills.



"So cool," a user commented. "Good job," wrote another.



Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea".

