The production of SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR stopped in March after the lockdown was announced. However, the director announced that he is back in the director’s chair again and has started the shooting for his upcoming 300-crore worth magnum opus RRR. The filmmaker posted a video on his social media and captioned it, “#WeRRRBack...Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :).” The video shows the crew members back on the sets with masks and a renewed gusto and also one can catch a sight of the magnificent set.



Earlier in July Rajamouli and his family had tested COVID-19 positive. He then waited for the doctors to declare he was free of the ailment.



The film is set during the 1920s British India and chronicles the life of leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is also going to star with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. At the end of the video, it becomes clear that the film is slated for release on October 22, 2020.