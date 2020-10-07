Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the arrival of his fourth child. While talking about his kids during a recent interview with a web portal, the actor said that even though he spends most of his time with Taimur, all three of his children has different places in his heart.

"I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart," Saif reportedly said.

He further added, "If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children requires a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur,"

The actor's remark comes amid rumours that he has been distancing himself from Sara after she came under the drugs scanner and was called in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau.