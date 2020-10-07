Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani tea seller whose picture had gone viral a few years back? To refresh your memory, Arshad Khan instantly became an internet sensation for his stunning good looks after a photographer shared his pictures on Instagram and the overnight stardom made him get movie offers, ads and a number of modelling projects, among others.

And in recent news, Arshad now owns a cafe in Islamabad. Speaking about 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop', Arshad reportedly said, "Some people told me to remove 'chaiwala' from the name, however, I refused because this is my identity." He also shared that he's devoting more time to the cafe while also working in television shows.

Back in September 2016, when professional photographer Jiah Ali was roaming on the streets of Pakistan, she spotted Arshad, a man in a blue kurta selling tea on the streets. Amazed by his deep blue eyes and his model-like looks, she took his picture and shared on social media. And the rest is history.

Since his popularity, Arshad has done modelling for several famous brands and has featured in a music video in 2017.