Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing a physical transformation for his next film with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Giving a sneak-peek into his preparation, the actor shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen lifting heavyweights. "It's going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor," Ayushmann wrote and tagged his co-star Vaani Kapoor alongside the director.



The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the film, which is being touted as a progressive love story.

The film is slated to release in theatres next year.