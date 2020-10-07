Canadian actor and the writer, producer of the Emmy-wining comedy show Schitt’s Creek Daniel Levy slammed Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between the two leading men.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Levy had pointed out a snippet from the show that the channel had shared on Twitter in March 2019 when the show was being aired.

Schitt’s Creek has been lauded for its inclusivity and representation of LGBTQ relationships.