This will be a very different Puja for Tollywood's only superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee this year. The star actor, who always had had one or more Puja releases every year for the past two decades, will have no release this year, thanks to the pandemic.

"For almost 20 years now, I am having one or more Puja releases every year. I miss all the hustle-bustle and activities related to the promotion of the films in these pre-Puja days and Pujas always meant tracking the box office results of my films and taking rest at home. I seriously miss all that this year," rues the star.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

The actor's adventure movie, Kakababur Protyaborton, directed by Srijit Mukherji was slated for 2020 Puja release. But the launch of the big-budget franchise film, shot in Africa just before the lockdown ensued, got held back by the producers due to the pandemic.

"This year is different and extraordinary in the global context, with the coronavirus pandemic taking away almost a year from all of our lives and we have to see this year in a different light. We have to stay safe and enjoy the Puajs from the safe confines of our homes. Even if we are going out, we must take proper precautions. My only prayer to the goddess Durga this year will be to heal the world fast and make it corona-free again," adds Chatterjee.