Born and brought up in Assam, Archana Singh Rajput shot to fame with Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and has been seen in several TV shows including Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. This beautiful actor, who is originally from Gorakhpur in UP, will be seen in two sizzling item numbers in Tanish’s next big film, Maha Prasthanam, directed by Johnny and will be playing the lead in the murder mystery film Abhimani. She will also be seen in the upcoming Telegu web series, The Lust, A Murder Mystery, directed by Johnny.

Currently, in Mumbai, Archana is spending time during the lockdown listening to her favourite singers Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Dua Lipa and shares with us the secrets of her health and beauty. Excerpts:

What’s your daily skincare routine?

I use a Nivea cream or moisturiser on my face, besides a few medicated creams prescribed by the doctor. I have never done any facial or applied face masks. I some times rub ice on my face that works wonders for me.

What do you do to keep fit?

I jog every morning and do a lot of yoga and meditation for increasing focus and getting rid of stress. I have a personal trainer who has taken care of my workout during the lockdown and I have done a lot of stretching, push-ups and concentrated on shoulders and abs to keep fit at home.

What kind of make-up do you prefer? What’s always in your bag?

I prefer make-up essentials form MAC, they work wonders on me. I always carry a basic MAC compact, a lip balm and a lip gloss with me. I use a lot of highlighters and they simply lift up your looks. I use them on my cheeks and nose.

What’s your daily diet like?

I start my day with warm water and lemon. Breakfast usually comprises oats or brown bread and eggs. I am a hardcore nonvegetarian and lunch means veggies, boiled chicken and brown rice. I usually avoid carbs. During the late afternoons or evenings, I at times have omelettes or sandwiches. Dinner is more or less the same as lunch. I love having fresh orange juice, green tea and black coffee. My comfort food is a half-fried omelette to which I often add bell peppers and broccoli.

How do you destress?

I listen to music, read a lot and write poetry. One of my favourite books is The Court Martial by Douglas John Hollands.

